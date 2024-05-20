Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office [Image 8 of 8]

    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jai Shawn Smith, 30th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, holds a shooting position on top of an armored vehicle during an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders practiced several drills, ranging from indoors to outdoors, providing unique opportunities to practice various team tactics. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8421882
    VIRIN: 240515-X-VJ291-1296
    Resolution: 3951x2822
    Size: 903.01 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    30th SFS
    FaceofDefenseSpotlight

