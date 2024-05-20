30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

U.S. Air Force Airman Jai Shawn Smith, 30th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, holds a shooting position on top of an armored vehicle during an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders practiced several drills, ranging from indoors to outdoors, providing unique opportunities to practice various team tactics. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

