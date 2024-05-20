A U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 30th Security Forces Squadron clears a room for threats during an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders practiced in a makeshift house simulating real conditions with doors, windows, and furniture. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:03 Photo ID: 8421871 VIRIN: 240515-X-VJ291-1077 Resolution: 4222x3016 Size: 699.17 KB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.