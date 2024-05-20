30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

A U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 30th Security Forces Squadron clears a room for threats during an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders practiced in a makeshift house simulating real conditions with doors, windows, and furniture. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
