A U.S Air Force F-15D Eagle from the 173rd Fighter Wing taxis in following a training mission at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 19, 2024. U.S. Army Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, flew in the backseat of the aircraft to familiarize himself with the F-15 mission at the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8363366
|VIRIN:
|240419-Z-NV612-2005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT