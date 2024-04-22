U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, indicates the fit of his mask is good with a thumbs up at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 18, 2024. Gronewold was brought in for a fitting and safety training to prepare for a flight in an F-15D Eagle. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8363347
|VIRIN:
|240418-Z-TJ550-1041
|Resolution:
|5529x3678
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Adriana Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
