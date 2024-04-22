Oregon TAG F-15 Flight

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, and members of Team Kingsley stand in front of a U.S. Air Force F-15D Eagle for a photograph after flying at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 19, 2024. Gronewold flew in the F-15D Eagle to better familiarize himself with the 173rd Fighter Wing’s mission. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott)

