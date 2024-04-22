Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 10 of 12]

    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    A U.S Air Force F-15D Eagle from the 173rd Fighter Wing taxis in following a training mission at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 19, 2024. U.S. Army Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, flew in the backseat of the aircraft to familiarize himself with the F-15 mission at the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:28
    Photo ID: 8363377
    VIRIN: 240419-Z-NV612-2012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.68 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight
    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    TAG
    Oregon National Guard
    Team Kingsley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT