Oregon TAG F-15 Flight

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, peers into the F-15D Eagle training jet while following instructions from U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Chris Hernandez, 173rd Fighter Wing Aircrew Fight Equipment technician, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 18, 2024. Training is required for all personnel before flying in an F-15 for safety reasons. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott)

