    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 5 of 12]

    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, follows instructions given by a U.S. Air Force Aircrew Flight Equipment technician at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 18, 2024. Training is required for all personnel before flying in an F-15D Eagle for safety reasons. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:28
    Photo ID: 8363353
    VIRIN: 240418-Z-TJ550-1084
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Adriana Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    TAG
    Kingsley Field
    Oregon National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Team Kingsley

