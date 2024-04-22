U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, follows instructions given by a U.S. Air Force Aircrew Flight Equipment technician at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 18, 2024. Training is required for all personnel before flying in an F-15D Eagle for safety reasons. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:28 Photo ID: 8363353 VIRIN: 240418-Z-TJ550-1084 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.92 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Adriana Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.