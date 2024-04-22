Oregon TAG F-15 Flight

U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas McGhee, commander, 114th Fighter Squadron, parks the F-15 Eagle from the 173rd Fighter Wing, following a training mission with U.S. Army Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, in the backseat at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 19, 2024. This was an opportunity for Gronewold to familiarize himself with the F-15 mission at the wing. that falls under his command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

