Oregon TAG F-15 Flight

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas McGee, 114th Fighter Squadron commander, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, taxi into the hanger after their morning flight at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 19, 2024. Gronewold flew in the F-15D Eagle to better familiarize himself with the 173rd Fighter Wing’s mission. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott)

