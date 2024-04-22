Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 2 of 12]

    Oregon TAG F-15 Flight

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas McGee, 114th Fighter Squadron commander, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, taxi into the hanger after their morning flight at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 19, 2024. Gronewold flew in the F-15D Eagle to better familiarize himself with the 173rd Fighter Wing’s mission. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:28
    Photo ID: 8363349
    VIRIN: 240419-Z-TJ550-2011
    Resolution: 4606x3064
    Size: 995 KB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Adriana Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    TAG
    Kingsley Field
    Oregon National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Team Kingsley

