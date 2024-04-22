A U.S Air Force F-15D Eagle from the 173rd Fighter Wing taxis in following a training mission at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 19, 2024. U.S. Army Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, flew in the backseat of the aircraft to familiarize himself with the F-15 mission at the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:28 Photo ID: 8363380 VIRIN: 240419-Z-NV612-2010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.24 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon TAG F-15 Flight [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.