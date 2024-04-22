Master Sgts. Andrew Rothstein and Corey Sheckler, flight chiefs with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, conduct an initial sweep of the building during an active shooter emergency response exercise April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The exercise was a tactical practice for defenders in one of the most complex building on base, with different types of hallways, locked doors and badge-access areas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:54 Photo ID: 8360341 VIRIN: 240418-Z-TW741-1016 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 12.56 MB Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.