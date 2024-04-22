Master Sgt. Andrew Rothstein, a flight chief with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Danielle Paolini, a defender with the 157th SFS, brief fire emergency services and local law enforcement on the building entrances during an active shooter emergency response exercise April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. This is the first time defenders with the 157th SFS have participated in an exercise with civilian forces on the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:54 Photo ID: 8360332 VIRIN: 240418-Z-TW741-1022 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.26 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.