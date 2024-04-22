Master Sgt. Jeffrey Shisler, operations NCO in charge with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, provides building coverage during an active shooter emergency response exercise April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The exercise tested both military and civilian agencies on their procedures to establish the command and control center and effectively communicate with all teams in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.