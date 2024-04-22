Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11]

    157th ASHER Training

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgts. Andrew Rothstein, a flight chief with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, checks Maj. Michael Petrin, an exercise player, for weapons during an active shooter emergency response training April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. In addidtion to developing a localized command center, ASHER training also provides base defenders with critical repetitions to ensure they are ready for any incident at any time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

