Master Sgts. Andrew Rothstein, a flight chief with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, checks Maj. Michael Petrin, an exercise player, for weapons during an active shooter emergency response training April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. In addidtion to developing a localized command center, ASHER training also provides base defenders with critical repetitions to ensure they are ready for any incident at any time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:54 Photo ID: 8360345 VIRIN: 240418-Z-TW741-1014 Resolution: 4024x5030 Size: 11.07 MB Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.