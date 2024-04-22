157th ASHER Training

Leadership from the Pease Air National Guard Base, local law enforcement agencies and fire departments review best practices at the command and control center during an active shooter emergency response exercise April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Four fire departments including Portsmouth, Newington, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Dover Fire and Emergency Services all responded to the exercise scenario in conjunction with both the Portsmouth and Newington Police Departments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

