Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th ASHER Training [Image 3 of 11]

    157th ASHER Training

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Corey Sheckler, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, apprehends the simulated gunman during an active shooter emergency response exercise April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. This is the first time defenders with the 157th SFS have participated in an exercise with civilian forces on the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:54
    Photo ID: 8360334
    VIRIN: 240418-Z-TW741-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training
    157th ASHER Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    157th, community partners integrate in exercise

    157th, community partners integrate in exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT