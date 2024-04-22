Master Sgt. Corey Sheckler, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, apprehends the simulated gunman during an active shooter emergency response exercise April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. This is the first time defenders with the 157th SFS have participated in an exercise with civilian forces on the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 12:54
|Photo ID:
|8360334
|VIRIN:
|240418-Z-TW741-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
157th, community partners integrate in exercise
