Staff Sgt. Cierra Kelly, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, surveys the hangar during an active shooter emergency response training April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The defenders apprehended the simulated gunman and attended to all injured personnel in their initial response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:54 Photo ID: 8360343 VIRIN: 240418-Z-TW741-1019 Resolution: 2910x3637 Size: 5.37 MB Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.