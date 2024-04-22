Master Sgt. Andrew Rothstein, a flight chief with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Cierra Kelly, a defender with the 157th SFS, bring Maj. Michael Petrin, an injured exercise player, to safety during an active shooter emergency response training April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The defenders apprehended the simulated gunman and attended to all injured personnel in their initial response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:54 Photo ID: 8360335 VIRIN: 240418-Z-TW741-1021 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 12.97 MB Location: NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.