Staff Sgt. Danielle Paolini and Master Sgt. Corey Sheckler, defenders with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, remove the simulated-deceased shooter during an active shooter emergency response exercise April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The exercise was a tactical practice for defenders in one of the most complex building on base, with different types of hallways, locked doors and badge-access areas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
This work, 157th ASHER Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
157th, community partners integrate in exercise
