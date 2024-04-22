157th ASHER Training

Staff Sgt. Danielle Paolini and Master Sgt. Corey Sheckler, defenders with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, remove the simulated-deceased shooter during an active shooter emergency response exercise April 18, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The exercise was a tactical practice for defenders in one of the most complex building on base, with different types of hallways, locked doors and badge-access areas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

