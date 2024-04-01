Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 20 of 20]

    Fort McCoy's RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training in the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course is shown March 6, 2024, at the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course description for the 91B course states Soldiers are trained “to perform field-level maintenance on automotive wheeled vehicles, wheeled-vehicle operations,” and they receive an “introduction to troubleshooting; fuel system maintenance; electrical system maintenance; power train maintenance; chassis, suspension, and steering maintenance; brake maintenance; and preventive maintenance checks and services.” 91B students also learn about common maintenance subjects; Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment; publications; maintenance forms; use and care of tools/power tools; shop safety, automatic fire extinguishing systems; air conditioning; the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station System; and maintenance discipline. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8328090
    VIRIN: 240306-A-CV950-3497
    Resolution: 2589x3885
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 20 of 20], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Army National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance
    91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course

