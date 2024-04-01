Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

Soldiers in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance’s Construction Equipment Repairer Course learn about engines and other equipment during course operations March 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course has two phases of training. Phase one of training is 120 hours and consists of 40 hours of shop operations, 40 hours of basic electrical systems training, and 40 hours of hydraulic systems training. Phase two training is 179 hours and consists of 80 hours of diesel systems training, 40 hours of power train systems training, 40 hours of brake systems training, and 19 hours of preventive maintenance checks and services training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

