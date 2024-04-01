Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 17 of 20]

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance’s Construction Equipment Repairer Course learn about engines and other equipment during course operations March 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course has two phases of training. Phase one of training is 120 hours and consists of 40 hours of shop operations, 40 hours of basic electrical systems training, and 40 hours of hydraulic systems training. Phase two training is 179 hours and consists of 80 hours of diesel systems training, 40 hours of power train systems training, 40 hours of brake systems training, and 19 hours of preventive maintenance checks and services training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8328087
    VIRIN: 240306-A-OK556-6001
    Resolution: 3869x2901
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy&rsquo;s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Regional Training Site-Maintenance Fort McCoy
    Construction Equipment Repairer Course
    91L10 MOS

