Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course work together during training July 24, 2023, at the installation Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post. The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles. RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8328082
|VIRIN:
|230724-A-OK556-1794
|Resolution:
|5366x3576
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
