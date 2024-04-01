Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 14 of 20]

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course work together during training July 24, 2023, at the installation Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post. The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles. RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    vehicle recovery
    Fort McCoy
    RTS-Maintenance

