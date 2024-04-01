Soldiers who are students in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Unit Armorer Course learn about how the different weapon systems work, about assembly and disassembly of those weapons, how to correct malfunctions, inspection, and more on March 6, 2024, at the facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course, taught by instructors Sgts. 1st Class Carlos Vazquez and Shane Bender, provides performance-oriented training on administrative and technical tasks required of a unit armorer in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 18:18 Photo ID: 8328088 VIRIN: 240306-A-OK556-6321 Resolution: 3807x2855 Size: 2.17 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.