    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 16 of 20]

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. 1st Class Shane McElderry with the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis., operates an Army D-7 dozer to move snow Jan. 19, 2024, in the facility's equipment yard at the installation. In mid-January 2024, Fort McCoy received more than 18 inches of snow from multiple snow events. Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance personnel decided to take a serious approach to snow removal by utilizing the dozer. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 18:18
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    snow removal
    RTS-Maintenance
    Army D-7 Dozer

