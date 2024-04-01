Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 11 of 20]

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) conduct ammunition inspection training Feb. 3, 2022, at the Fort McCoy Ammunition Supply Point (ASP) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ALC is taught by instructors with the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy. An ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units. For the munitions inspection training, ASP Accountable Officer Jasen Alexander showed students and their instructors how to properly inspect and document munitions that these 89B Soldiers will likely have to inspect in the future. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8328080
    VIRIN: 220203-A-OK556-8547
    Resolution: 5491x3642
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence
    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy&rsquo;s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course
    89B Advanced Leader Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT