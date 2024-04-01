Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) conduct ammunition inspection training Feb. 3, 2022, at the Fort McCoy Ammunition Supply Point (ASP) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ALC is taught by instructors with the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy. An ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units. For the munitions inspection training, ASP Accountable Officer Jasen Alexander showed students and their instructors how to properly inspect and document munitions that these 89B Soldiers will likely have to inspect in the future. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

