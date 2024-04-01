Training in the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course is shown March 6, 2024, at the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course description for the 91B course states Soldiers are trained “to perform field-level maintenance on automotive wheeled vehicles, wheeled-vehicle operations,” and they receive an “introduction to troubleshooting; fuel system maintenance; electrical system maintenance; power train maintenance; chassis, suspension, and steering maintenance; brake maintenance; and preventive maintenance checks and services.” 91B students also learn about common maintenance subjects; Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment; publications; maintenance forms; use and care of tools/power tools; shop safety, automatic fire extinguishing systems; air conditioning; the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station System; and maintenance discipline. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 18:18 Photo ID: 8328089 VIRIN: 240306-A-CV950-3001 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 2.34 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 20 of 20], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.