Training in the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course is shown March 6, 2024, at the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course description for the 91B course states Soldiers are trained “to perform field-level maintenance on automotive wheeled vehicles, wheeled-vehicle operations,” and they receive an “introduction to troubleshooting; fuel system maintenance; electrical system maintenance; power train maintenance; chassis, suspension, and steering maintenance; brake maintenance; and preventive maintenance checks and services.” 91B students also learn about common maintenance subjects; Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment; publications; maintenance forms; use and care of tools/power tools; shop safety, automatic fire extinguishing systems; air conditioning; the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station System; and maintenance discipline. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8328089
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-CV950-3001
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 20 of 20], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
