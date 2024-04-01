Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 15 of 20]

    Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students and staff with the Sparta, Wis., Innovations STEM Academy visit the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Oct. 20, 2023, to learn more about mechanical advantages of pulleys and hydraulics and how engines and axles work, and more. While at RTS-Maintenance, students took turns with their teachers at different stations to learn about how some equipment and processes work at the facility with the assistance of RTS-Maintenance instructors. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 18:18
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    This work, Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy&rsquo;s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

    Wisconsin
    STEM
    Fort McCoy
    RTS-Maintenance
    Sparta Innovations STEM Academy
    Sparta Area Schools District

