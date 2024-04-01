Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance continues building training excellence

Students and staff with the Sparta, Wis., Innovations STEM Academy visit the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Oct. 20, 2023, to learn more about mechanical advantages of pulleys and hydraulics and how engines and axles work, and more. While at RTS-Maintenance, students took turns with their teachers at different stations to learn about how some equipment and processes work at the facility with the assistance of RTS-Maintenance instructors. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

