Spc. Andrew Pharr, Staff Sgt. Roman Rosas, Pfc. Manuel Dominguez, and Sgt. Patrick Burton assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8326028
|VIRIN:
|240406-A-YH902-3926
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Best Mortar Competition [Image 26 of 26], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
