Spc. Cahill Overstreet, Spc. Girard Morris, Staff Sgt. Adam Heathwaite, and Sgt. Jessie Vanderwood assigned to the Arkansas National Guard, will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8326012
|VIRIN:
|240406-A-YH902-2995
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Best Mortar Competition [Image 26 of 26], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT