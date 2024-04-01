Spc. Jay Jacobsen, Spc. Arturo Garcia-Drake, Staff Sgt. Maxx Herbst, and Sgt. Benjamin Miller assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, N.C., will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 17:11 Photo ID: 8326003 VIRIN: 240406-A-YH902-4338 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.66 MB Location: FORT MOORE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Best Mortar Competition [Image 26 of 26], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.