    International Best Mortar Competition [Image 12 of 26]

    International Best Mortar Competition

    FORT MOORE, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Jay Jacobsen, Spc. Arturo Garcia-Drake, Staff Sgt. Maxx Herbst, and Sgt. Benjamin Miller assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, N.C., will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8326003
    VIRIN: 240406-A-YH902-4338
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Best Mortar Competition [Image 26 of 26], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

