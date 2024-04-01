Spc. Hunter Rupert, Sgt. Liam Roessler, Staff Sgt. Cody Lutz, and Spc. Riley Prow assigned to 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8326022
|VIRIN:
|240406-A-YH902-1579
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|766.61 KB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Best Mortar Competition [Image 26 of 26], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
