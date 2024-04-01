Staff Sgt. Brandon Holt, Spc. Ryan Hall, Sgt. Marian Foscato, and Pfc. Justin Baxter assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky., will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.

