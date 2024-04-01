Cpl. Jaxon Jones, Sgt. Aaron Schellhammer, Cpl. Aaron Bittenbender, and 1st Lt. Mitchell Fleming assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, at Camp Lejeune, N.C., will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.

