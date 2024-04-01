Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Best Mortar Competition [Image 20 of 26]

    International Best Mortar Competition

    FORT MOORE, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Tyler Bukowski, Spc. Ariel Leon, Staff Sgt. Aaron Wright, and Sgt. Olajuwon Lofton assigned to the 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8326018
    VIRIN: 240406-A-YH902-6726
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Best Mortar Competition [Image 26 of 26], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

