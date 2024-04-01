Spc. Desmond Smith, Spc. Reme Lopez, Spc. Colton Larsen, and 1st Lt. Christopher Mitchell assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.

