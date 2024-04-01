Spc. Ryan Tamngug, Spc. Jose Aquino-Rodriguez, Staff Sgt. Pedro Perera (not pictured), and Sgt. Justin Baker (not pictured) assigned to the 1st Armor Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8326017
|VIRIN:
|240406-A-YH902-3953
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Best Mortar Competition [Image 26 of 26], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT