Spc. Ryan Tamngug, Spc. Jose Aquino-Rodriguez, Staff Sgt. Pedro Perera (not pictured), and Sgt. Justin Baker (not pictured) assigned to the 1st Armor Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, will compete in the International Best Mortar Competition April 6-11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 17:11 Photo ID: 8326017 VIRIN: 240406-A-YH902-3953 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.41 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Best Mortar Competition [Image 26 of 26], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.