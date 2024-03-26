12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

From left Matthew Perault, captain of the Nashua Fire Department hazmat team Lt. Col. Sam Webber, commander of the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and Peter Gagnon, a firefighter with the Nashua Fire Department hazmat team, chat during a joint training where both teams collaborated in response to a hypothetical chemical warfare incident scenario March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H.



“This joint training is a huge benefit to us because as a fire department, we deal with more various rescue situations, and the CST has got a lot of specialized knowledge in hazmat response,” Perault said. “It’s amazing to have CST’s presence in the community today, with all their equipment. We get to see names and faces. I definitely want to keep this relationship going, as we both have something to bring to the table.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

