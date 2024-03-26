12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

Sgt. Bank Wutisen, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist with the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, showcases his team’s hazard detection and identification equipment to the firefighters from the Nashua Fire Department's hazmat team during a joint training on March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H.



The CST and Nashua Fire Department joined forces during a training exercise to respond to a hypothetical chemical warfare incident as part of the efforts to exchange knowledge and strengthen relationships. The exercise evaluates CST’s capabilities and prepares them for a team readiness assessment in June. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

