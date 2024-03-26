The 12th Civil Support Team, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and Nashua Fire Department join forces to respond to a hypothetical chemical warfare incident during training on March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 23:08 Photo ID: 8314412 VIRIN: 240328-A-ML797-1005 Resolution: 5124x3416 Size: 12.52 MB Location: NASHUA, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.