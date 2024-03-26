The 12th Civil Support Team, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and Nashua Fire Department join forces to respond to a hypothetical chemical warfare incident during training on March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 23:08
|Photo ID:
|8314412
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-ML797-1005
|Resolution:
|5124x3416
|Size:
|12.52 MB
|Location:
|NASHUA, NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT