    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 7 of 10]

    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

    NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Peter Gagnon, a firefighter with the Nashua Fire Department hazmat team, takes off his oxygen mask after the decontamination process in a hypothetical during a joint training with the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard on March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H.

    “It’s interesting to be part of this exercise and I got to see all the equipment and processes the CST uses to be thorough and precise,” Gagnon said. “It’s comforting to know that the National Guard has our back. If there’s something we can’t take care of, the CST will be here with much more equipment and technology.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 23:08
    Photo ID: 8314414
    VIRIN: 240328-A-ML797-1007
    Resolution: 4660x3107
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: NASHUA, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hazmat
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    12th Civil Support Team

