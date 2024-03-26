12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

Peter Gagnon, a firefighter with the Nashua Fire Department hazmat team, takes off his oxygen mask after the decontamination process in a hypothetical during a joint training with the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard on March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H.



“It’s interesting to be part of this exercise and I got to see all the equipment and processes the CST uses to be thorough and precise,” Gagnon said. “It’s comforting to know that the National Guard has our back. If there’s something we can’t take care of, the CST will be here with much more equipment and technology.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

