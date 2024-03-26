Staff Sgt. Larry Damour, team chief and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist with the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, leads an after-action incident brief during a joint training with the hazmat team of Nashua Fire Department March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H.



“This is a great idea to incorporate our evaluation into a joint exercise with the Nashua Fire Department,” said Damour. “We are not only able to get feedback for improvement from the evaluators but also have the Nashua Fire hazmat team actually participate in our operations and processes.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 23:08 Photo ID: 8314417 VIRIN: 240328-A-ML797-1010 Resolution: 4584x3056 Size: 11.81 MB Location: NASHUA, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.