Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 10 of 10]

    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

    NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Larry Damour, team chief and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist with the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, leads an after-action incident brief during a joint training with the hazmat team of Nashua Fire Department March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H.

    “This is a great idea to incorporate our evaluation into a joint exercise with the Nashua Fire Department,” said Damour. “We are not only able to get feedback for improvement from the evaluators but also have the Nashua Fire hazmat team actually participate in our operations and processes.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 23:08
    Photo ID: 8314417
    VIRIN: 240328-A-ML797-1010
    Resolution: 4584x3056
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: NASHUA, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    The 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    The 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hazmat
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    12th Civil Support Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT