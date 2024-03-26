The 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

Sgt. Bank Wutisen, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist with the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, surveys a hypothetical hazardous area with an M4A1 JCAD Chemical Hazard Detector while being evaluated by an emergency manager from the U.S. Army North during joint training with the Nashua Fire Department Hazmat Team on March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H.



All members of the CST hold Hazmat Tech certification and have received more than 700 hours of training. CST conducts monthly exercises and is evaluated by the U.S. Army North every 18 months. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

