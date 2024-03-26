Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 2 of 10]

    The 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

    NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Larry Damour, team chief and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist with the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, places a radio transmitter outside of a notional hazmat incident to secure radio communications between the survey crew and the command team during joint training with the Nashua Fire Department hazmat team on March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H.

    “This is a great idea to incorporate our evaluation into a joint exercise with the Nashua Fire Department,” said Damour. “We are not only able to get feedback for improvement from the evaluators but also have the Nashua Fire hazmat team actually participate in our operations and processes.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 23:08
    Photo ID: 8314409
    VIRIN: 240328-A-ML797-1002
    Resolution: 4623x3082
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: NASHUA, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    The 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    The 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department
    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Support Team
    Hazmat
    Soldiers
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT