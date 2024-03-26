Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 6 of 10]

    12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

    NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Tim Farrar, a fire lieutenant with the Nashua Fire Department hazmat team, observes the decontamination process after a four-person crew finishes surveying a hypothetical hazardous during joint training with the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, on March 29, 2024, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 23:08
    Photo ID: 8314413
    VIRIN: 240328-A-ML797-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.12 MB
    Location: NASHUA, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hazmat
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    12th Civil Support Team

