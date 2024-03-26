12th Civil Support Team Joint Training with Nashua Fire Department

Sgt. Bank Wutisen, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist with the 12th Civil Support Team (CST), 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, drops a glow stick to mark a safe zone around a hypothetical hazardous area during joint training with the Nashua Fire Department hazmat team on March 29, at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

