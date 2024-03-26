C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing taxis along the Luke Air Force Base flightline during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke AFB, Arizona, March 23, 2024. Luke Days 2024 presented military airpower and civilian acts over two days to a public audience of hundreds of thousands of attendees from Arizona and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 by SrA Colleen Anthony