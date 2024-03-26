C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Demonstration Team prepares to jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2024. The Special Warfare Demonstration Team partnered with the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team to showcase tactical military operations, and precision airdrops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

Date Taken: 03.23.2024
Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
by SrA Colleen Anthony