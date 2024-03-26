C-17 West Coast Demo Team kicks off Airshow Season

Airmen with the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Demonstration Team jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III toward the Luke Air Force Base flightline during the Luke Days Airshow at Luke AFB, Arizona, March 23, 2024. The Special Warfare Demonstration Team partnered with the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to showcase tactical military operations and precision airdrops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
